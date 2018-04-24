One killed, as Shi’ites clash with Police again — Nigeria Today

One killed, as Shi’ites clash with Police again

…Handle the issue with care, NHRC advises FG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shi’ites, was reportedly shot dead during a clash between the sect and the Police in Abuja, yesterday.

This came as the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to come up with appropriate political and legal approaches for the resolution of the lingering case involving IMN and its leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Before the alleged shooting yesterday, the protesters were denied access to their convergence spot in the Maitama area of Abuja.

The Police fired teargas to disperse them, but the protesters pelted the officers with stones. The deceased was said to have been killed in the confusion that ensued.

The Police cordoned off part of the road between Eagle Square and Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital to prevent movement of the group.

Meanwhile, Acting Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, who spoke when members of the sect staged a protest in front of the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, said it was imperative for the Police to exercise restraint in the handling of protests to prevent violation of rights and dignity of citizens.

She equally urged members of IMN to be peaceful and desist from using children and vulnerable persons in their protest, stressing that citizens must cultivate peaceful relations and assist government in maintaining law and order.

