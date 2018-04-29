 One Year Before General Elections, Modi Faces His First Oil Dilemma - The Wire — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

One Year Before General Elections, Modi Faces His First Oil Dilemma – The Wire

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Hindu

One Year Before General Elections, Modi Faces His First Oil Dilemma
The Wire
The Centre faces a stark choice between shielding fuel consumers from potential price shock and preventing OMCs from going into the red and reining in its fiscal deficit. One Year Before General Elections, Modi Faces His First Oil Dilemma. A worker
The Oil Curse Comes To WashingtonInvesting.com
The Overstated Threat Of High Oil PricesOilPrice.com
Rising fuel prices: What lies ahead?The Hindu
gulfnews.com
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.