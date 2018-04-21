ONGAcious showcases Nigeria’s culture, tourism — Nigeria Today

ONGAcious showcases Nigeria’s culture, tourism

By Adetutu Adesoji

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of Onga, Cowbell Milk and other quality products, presents a new weekly magazine family TV show, ONGAcious, aimed at promoting Nigeria’s culture, tourism and healthy living.

Speaking to Showtime Bonus, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji said the company chose to sponsor ONGAcious because its thrust aligns with the brand essence of Onga, which revolves on trust, family, responsibility and caring.

According to him, the show would expose the audience to the country’s rich cultural diversity and tourist attractions. He added that the series would help to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage as it would reconnect viewers with their ancestral roots.

“We have a very rich culture, which many people do not appreciate. The show is saying, ‘let us talk about Nigeria; let us celebrate our culture; let us talk about our local delicacies and their health benefits’.

