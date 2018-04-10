 Onkyo’s latest A/V receivers look to breathe new life into your old movies — Nigeria Today
Onkyo’s latest A/V receivers look to breathe new life into your old movies

Posted on Apr 10, 2018

Onkyo announced two new mid-range A/V receivers in the TX-NR686 and TX-NR585, both of which aim to make your movie collection feel a little more modern with DTS Neural:X and Dolby Surround up-mixing.

The post Onkyo’s latest A/V receivers look to breathe new life into your old movies appeared first on Digital Trends.

