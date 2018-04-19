Online real estate company ToLet.com.ng changes name to PropertyPro.ng — Nigeria Today

Online real estate company ToLet.com.ng changes name to PropertyPro.ng

Nearly six months after its acquisition of Jumia House (Lamudi), ToLet.com.ng, Nigeria’s leading online property classifieds portal formally changes its name to PropertyPro.ng today.

PropertyPro.ng is a world-class property search website powered by the consolidation of ToLet.com.ng and The Jumia House Nigeria website which was acquired by ToLet.com.ng in October 2017. The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real-estate search solutions.

Speaking about the name change, Fikayo Ogundipe, Co-founder and CEO of PropertyPro.ng stated that the name change reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of real-estate search solutions.

On his part, Sulaiman Balogun, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder had this to say, “Our name change today allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective around continually improving the way property search is conducted from the view of both real estate professionals and the general public, with the goal of increasing access and improving service delivery. The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s product offerings. Our brand ethos has always been built on trust, credibility and industry knowledge – that’s what kept our business growing successfully over the last 5 years, and the PropertyPro brand promises to deliver on this same terms.”

When asked about the name change and the new website, the Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder, Oluwaseyi Ayeni said, “the new PropertyPro.ng platform is ready for use via an android app but still accessible on desktop and mobile.” Ayeni further explained that the new PropertyPro.ng website promises a simplified user experience.

“Real estate agents and property developers who list on PropertyPro.ng will now have their listings displayed in the best manner yet. Each listing will contain more relevant and clearer information that will assist end users in making better decisions. In other words, this will help real estate agents get better results.” says Oladapo Eludire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

