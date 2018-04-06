‘Only 28 pupils registered for common entrance exams in Zamfara’ – Minister — Nigeria Today

‘Only 28 pupils registered for common entrance exams in Zamfara’ – Minister
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has disclosed that only 28 candidates from Zamfara State registered for the 2018 National Common Entrance Examination. Adamu, in a statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Priscillia Ihuoma, also said the Federal Government was worried about the low number of candidates seeking […]
