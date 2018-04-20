Only 3.36m of billed electricity consumers have meters in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Only 3.36m of billed electricity consumers have meters in Nigeria

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has made startling revelations that only 42% translating to 3,360 000 out of 8 million billed electricity Customers have meters in the country. Nathan Shatti, NERC commissioner in charge of Finance and Management Services, disclosed this at the Monthly NEXIER Power dialogue ‎for the month of April held in Abuja….

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Only 3.36m of billed electricity consumers have meters in Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

