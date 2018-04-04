Only Me And God Can Know Why I Did It — Cherubim Pastor Who Killed ‘Married Lover’, Buries Body Near Church Altar — Nigeria Today

Only Me And God Can Know Why I Did It — Cherubim Pastor Who Killed ‘Married Lover’, Buries Body Near Church Altar

Ogun Police Command on Tuesday arrested a pastor who allegedly killed his female lover and buried her body inside his church. Parading the suspect at the scene of the crime, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the command had received a report of a missing person at the Divisional Headquarters in Ewekoro. The commissioner […]

The post Only Me And God Can Know Why I Did It — Cherubim Pastor Who Killed ‘Married Lover’, Buries Body Near Church Altar appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

