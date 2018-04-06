Only one HMO in Nigeria met accreditation criteria – NHIS — Nigeria Today

Only one HMO in Nigeria met accreditation criteria – NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme Governing Council on Thursday said only one out of 57 Health Management Organisations had fully met the criteria for accreditation. Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, Chairman of the Governing Council, said this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja. Ifenne recalled that in April 2017, the Minster of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, […]

