Only Pogba can explain poor Manchester United form, Mourinho says — Nigeria Today

Only Pogba can explain poor Manchester United form, Mourinho says

Midfielder Paul Pogba’s poor Manchester United form is not due to an injury he suffered in 2017 and he alone can explain his struggles this season, manager Jose Mourinho has said. The Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury in a UEFA Champions League tie against Basel last September and has not been able to replicate his early season form since returning. The 25-year-old France international has had further spells on the sidelines this season due to minor injuries and poor form and has not started in United’s last three games.

