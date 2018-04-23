Only restructuring can stop killings in Nigeria – Gani Adams — Nigeria Today

Only restructuring can stop killings in Nigeria – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams at the weekend said that the only solution to challenges confronting Nigeria is restructuring.

Adams, an indigene of Arigidi-Akoko in Akoko North West local government area of Ondo State stated this at the occasion of grand reception ceremony for the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land held at the International Centre for Events and Culture (the Dome), Igbatoro Road, Akure.

The event was organized by friends and associates of Gani Adams, for being the first person from Ondo and Ekiti axis to become Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

According to the Generalissimo of Yoruba Land, if Nigeria is restructured, the issue of crisis, wanton killings, unnecessary arson in our society would be reduced drastically.

“Obviously, there is nothing impossible for the determined mind, one thing I am sure of is that the Yoruba, as a bloc in Nigeria, are determined to ensure that this country is equitably restructured.

“And there is no going back because that is the only way this country can survive.

“Nigeria is going through various crises today because some leaders are stubbornly against restructuring.

“But, I want to assure this gathering that by God’s Grace, whether now or in the future, this country will be restructured.

” There is no way we can guarantee peace and security if this country is not restructured.

“If this country is restructured in a way that every locality controls the instrumentality of security, the wanton killings of Nigerians will stop automatically.

“If this country is restructured economically, no finance Commissioner will be going to Abuja every month to collect pittance in the name of monthly allocation.”

According to him: “If this country is restructured equitably, the current revenue sharing formula in which the Federal Government collects 52.68% of centrally-collected revenues in the Federation Account, leaving States and Local Governments with 26.72% and 20.60% respectively will stop.”

Adams noted that the issue of independent candidate is very crucial for Nigerians to consider, if it we want to develop politically, economically and ideologically.

He decried the rate at which Nigerian politicians move from one political party to another describing it as a show of running politics without ideology.

His words: “If this country is restructured politically, responsible politicking, through independent candidature, will be introduced into our polity which will automatically knockout god fatherism from our politics.

“To have an egalitarian society, restructuring is the answer.

“We want Nigeria to survive as a nation. That is why we are agitating that Nigeria must be restructured and our political and economic powers must derive legitimacy from the people.

“We can resolve every problem confronting us by giving every region the opportunity to develop in their own pace, thus, this will give birth to competition and emulation by every region in the country.”

Adams declared that he would continue to agitate and defend the interest of Yoruba race intellectually.

He promised to promote and sustain the cultural heritage of Yorubaland and ultimately, the unity of the Yoruba race

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu while congratulating him for the exalted office ,urged him to stand firm and defend the interest of Yoruba race.

Represented by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, Akeredolu advised Adams to position Yoruba race in a way the region would not lose out ahead of the 2019 general elections.

On his part, leader of Socio-political group, Afenifere ,Pa Reuben Fasoranti commended the new Aare for his unwavering dedication and commitment to the development of Yoruba race.

YOMI AYELESO, Akure

