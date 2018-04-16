Only Thieves Can Become Nigeria’s President – Balarabe Musa — Nigeria Today

Only Thieves Can Become Nigeria’s President – Balarabe Musa

A former governor of Kaduna State in the Second Republic, Balarabe Musa, says nobody can become the President of Nigeria without first being a thief or supported by thieves.

According to him, there is hardly how anyone can legitimately raise the kind of money required for presidential campaign in the country.

He blamed the socio-economic woes of the country on the political structure, where, according to him, 99 per cent of the people in the corridors of power were thieves.

Musa was captured as saying this in a video clip circulating on the Facebook while playing host to the publisher of an online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, a presidential hopeful.

Sowore, in the clip, said he visited the Kaduna politician to seek his counsel on how to go about his presidential ambition in 2019.

He asked the 81-year-old politician for his view on why the older generation of leaders had failed the country.

Responding, Musa said the problem of underdevelopment in the country was blamable on the wrong socio-political system.

He said, “What is the quality of Nigeria’s leadership? The quality of the Nigerian leadership is a thief (sic). Since the end of the Second Republic, how has it been possible in Nigeria to have a political leadership which is not made up of thieves? Of course, there are exceptions… I’m not saying that 100 per cent of the leadership in Nigeria is made up thieves, no, there are exceptions, but I doubt if there are up to one per cent who are clean…99 per cent are thieves.

“For example, how can you win on the basis of the Nigerian laws and the Nigerian culture; how can you be a Nigerian President without being a thief first? Because it is through stealing that you can make it. Both the political parties and election in Nigeria are based on money power and this money power is equal to corruption. So, this is what you have.

