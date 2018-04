Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play – Vanguard



Vanguard Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play

Vanguard

Super Eagles' striker, Henry Onyekuru has returned to Belgian side Anderlecht after completing his rehabilitation from injury at his parent club Everton. Onyekuru. Onyekuru who is on loan to Anderlecht picked up an injury, which kept him out for three …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest