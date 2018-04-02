Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play — Nigeria Today

Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play

Super Eagles’ striker, Henry Onyekuru has returned to Belgian side Anderlecht after completing his rehabilitation from injury at his parent club Everton.

Onyekuru who is on loan to Anderlecht picked up an injury, which kept him out for three months. It was feared that he will miss the rest of the season, but his recovery was rapid.

“I’m back in Anderlecht now to finish the season. I will start playing in two weeks’ time, hopefully, I can contribute my quota and help my team to success and try and win the title.

“It’s been a tough few months for me but I thank God I am back now. Hopefully, the next few months will be good for me and my team,” Onyekuru said.

On making Nigeria’s World Cup list, Onyekuru was however, calm about his chances but said he wants to focus on playing and getting back to his scoring best.

“Honestly, for now, I am not thinking about the World Cup. I just want to focus on my training and games for now and hopefully, we will see what happens from there,” Onyekuru concluded.

Onyekuru scored 9 goals for Anderlecht before his injury in December and will be hoping to replicate his form and lead Anderlecht to league success.

The post Onyekuru returns to Anderlect ready to play appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

