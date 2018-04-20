Onyii Alex Robbed At Gun Point, Her Range Rover Screen Broken (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Onyii Alex Robbed At Gun Point, Her Range Rover Screen Broken (Photos)



Nollwood actress, Onyi Alex is in a state of shocked after she was robbed at gunpoint and her car damaged.

Taking to instagram to narrate her ordeal, the delectable actress wrote:

Thank you God almighty my protector and Everything..So I was robbed at gun point on my way back last night from location., they stole my bag and phone so pls to my close friends pls DM ur contact… I pray for my country nigeria Thank u Jesus for my life.. my God my Everything..may God almighty continue to protect us all

