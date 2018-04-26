Ooni Of Ife To Host Osinbajo, Sanusi, Others At YEN Awards — Nigeria Today

Ooni Of Ife To Host Osinbajo, Sanusi, Others At YEN Awards

The Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN) has concluded arrangements for the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to host Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the emir of Kano, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and other personalities at the YEN 2018 award night. A statement signed by the YEN […]

The post Ooni Of Ife To Host Osinbajo, Sanusi, Others At YEN Awards appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

