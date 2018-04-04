OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday (Photos) — Nigeria Today

OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday (Photos)

OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday. An Easter Sunday tragedy which occurred in the swimming pool of a hotel in Ogun state, claimed the life of a final year student of Chemical Engineering at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. It was gathered that the final year student identified as Oladipupo …

The post OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday (Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

