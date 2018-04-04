 OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday (Photos) — Nigeria Today
OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday (Photos)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

OOU Final Year Student Drowns In A Pool On Easter Sunday. An Easter Sunday tragedy which occurred in the swimming pool of a hotel in Ogun state, claimed the life of a final year student of Chemical Engineering at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. It was gathered that the final year student identified as Oladipupo …

