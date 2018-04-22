 Oparanya opens Pre-devolution Youth Conference - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oparanya opens Pre-devolution Youth Conference – The Standard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Oparanya opens Pre-devolution Youth Conference
The Standard
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is welcome by the National Youth Council CEO Raymond Ochieng addresses hundreds of youth at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) duirng the start of the Pre-Devolution Youth Conference
Counties are the engines that drive the economyThe Star, Kenya
Cash crisis major topic as devolution forum startsDaily Nation

all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.