OPC, Agbekoya, Afenifere threaten Ekiti, Osun elections over restructuring — Nigeria Today

OPC, Agbekoya, Afenifere threaten Ekiti, Osun elections over restructuring

Some Yoruba pressure groups, including Afenifere, Agbekoya and Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), on Thursday converged in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and threatened to thwart the conduct of the forthcoming governorship elections in both Ekiti and Osun states billed to take place this year. They said they were against the elections unless Nigeria is restructured […]

