 OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia - TODAY.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia – TODAY.NG

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

OPCW confirms UK findings pointing poisoning of former spy to Russia
TODAY.NG
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) report has confirmed the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical that was used in Salisbury, and severely injured three people. UK world-leading

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.