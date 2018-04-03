OPEC daily basket price up - Trend News Agency — Nigeria Today

OPEC daily basket price up – Trend News Agency



The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $66.48 a barrel on Apr.2, as compared to $65.87 per barrel on March 29, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan …



