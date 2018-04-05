Opposition Candidate Is Declared Victor in Sierra Leone's Election - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Opposition Candidate Is Declared Victor in Sierra Leone’s Election – New York Times
New York Times
Opposition Candidate Is Declared Victor in Sierra Leone's Election
New York Times
DAKAR, Senegal — A former military commander and rebel leader who later went to graduate school in the United States and Britain was declared the winner of Sierra Leone's presidential runoff on Wednesday after a campaign season marred by reports of …
