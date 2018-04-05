Opposition Leader Julius Maada Bio sworn in as Sierra Leone’s President — Nigeria Today

Opposition Leader Julius Maada Bio sworn in as Sierra Leone’s President
Former military leader Julius Maada Bio has been declared winner and subsequently sworn in as president of Sierra Leone after a tight run-off vote, NAN is reporting. Bio, leader of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), succeeds president Ernest Bai Koroma who had been in office since September 2007 and has completed his two five-year terms. Bio, […]
