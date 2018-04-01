Opposition Parties Threaten To Boycott Nasarawa Council Poll — Nigeria Today

Opposition Parties Threaten To Boycott Nasarawa Council Poll
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Labour Party (LP) and Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have threatened to boycott the coming council poll in Nasarawa state. It will be recalled that the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC), has scheduled the council poll for May 26, 2018. At a stakeholders meeting in […]
The post Opposition Parties Threaten To Boycott Nasarawa Council Poll appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!