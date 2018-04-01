 Opposition Parties Threaten To Boycott Nasarawa Council Poll — Nigeria Today
Opposition Parties Threaten To Boycott Nasarawa Council Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Labour Party (LP) and Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have threatened to boycott the coming council poll in Nasarawa state. It will be recalled that the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASEIC), has scheduled the council poll for May 26, 2018. At a stakeholders meeting in […]

