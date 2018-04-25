 Opposition walks out as Sierra Leone elects speaker of parliament - africanews — Nigeria Today
Opposition walks out as Sierra Leone elects speaker of parliament

Opposition walks out as Sierra Leone elects speaker of parliament
Dr. Abass Chernoh Bundu of the ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) has been elected as Speaker of the 5th Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The former ECOWAS Secretary General was elected unopposed
