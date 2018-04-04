Optometrists To Offer 40,000 Children Free Eye Services — Nigeria Today

Optometrists To Offer 40,000 Children Free Eye Services

As part of activities to mark its 50th anniversary, the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has concluded arrangements to offer free quality eye care services to over 40,000 children nationwide. National president of the association, Dr Damian Echendu, who made the disclosure at the launch of corporate social responsibility, said the initiative would correct errors of […]

