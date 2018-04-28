 Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers — Nigeria Today
Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa, Business | 0 comments

Orange Digital Ventures Africa, the Orange investment fund’s new initiative for Africa launched last June, is proud to announce its first investment, helping Africa’s Talking to raise $8.6 million alongside the IFC World Bank and Social Capital. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa’s Talking is currently the leading company providing access to telecom operators’ communication and payment […]

The post Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

