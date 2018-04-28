Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers — Nigeria Today

Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers
Orange Digital Ventures Africa, the Orange investment fund’s new initiative for Africa launched last June, is proud to announce its first investment, helping Africa’s Talking to raise $8.6 million alongside the IFC World Bank and Social Capital. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa’s Talking is currently the leading company providing access to telecom operators’ communication and payment […]
The post Orange Digital Ventures invests in Africa’s Talking, leading distributor of mobile communication and payment APIs to developers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!