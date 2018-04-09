Orban Scores Crushing Hungarian Win in Boost to EU Populists - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Orban Scores Crushing Hungarian Win in Boost to EU Populists – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Orban Scores Crushing Hungarian Win in Boost to EU Populists
Bloomberg
Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Fidesz party headquarters following elections on April 8. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scored a crushing election victory to clinch a fourth term in a boost to Europe …
Viktor Orban: Hungary PM re-elected for third term
Viktor Orbán: re-election of Hungary's anti-immigrant leader is major challenge for EU
Hungary's strongman Viktor Orban wins third term in power
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!