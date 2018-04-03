 Origin PC’s latest notebook packs Intel’s Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia Max-Q GPU — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Origin PC’s latest notebook packs Intel’s Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia Max-Q GPU

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Origin PC introduced two new laptops: the EVO15-S and the NT-15. Both rely on Intel’s recently revealed Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia “Max-Q” GPUs. The company is also introducing a Matte Display screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The post Origin PC’s latest notebook packs Intel’s Core i7-8750H CPU, Nvidia Max-Q GPU appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.