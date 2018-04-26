 Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery – ESPN

Orioles 3B Tim Beckham out at least 6 weeks after surgery
BALTIMORE – The bad news just keeps coming for the Baltimore Orioles. Infielder Tim Beckham had core muscle surgery on Thursday morning and is expected to be out until at least early June, according to manager Buck Showalter. Editor's Picks. MLB
