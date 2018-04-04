Ortom Commends Uja For Redefining NCPC — Nigeria Today

Ortom Commends Uja For Redefining NCPC

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has lauded the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Tor Uja for his commitment to selfless service to the development of the commission. Ortom made the remark during a reception programme organised by the pentecostal Christian community in honour of Rev Uja on his appointment as the executive […]

The post Ortom Commends Uja For Redefining NCPC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

