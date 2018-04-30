 Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue – Daily Post Nigeria

Daily Post Nigeria

Ortom gives update on herdsmen attacks in Benue
Daily Post Nigeria
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed that only five of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state are free from attacks by herdsmen. Ortom stated this during his first official interaction with newsmen since he returned from his vacation
