Oshiomhole's endorsement by APC South South caucus very Childish - Oyegun — Nigeria Today

Oshiomhole’s endorsement by APC South South caucus very Childish – Oyegun

Embattled national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, John Oyegun has described the endorsement of a former governor of Edo state, Adam Oshiomhole by the South-South caucus of the party as very childish and inconsequential.

Oyegun disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at the party national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

“It was childish, absolutely childish. Voting is done at convention and not in state houses or in government houses,” he said.

Oyegun disclosed that he had just concluded consultation with the necessary stakeholders but did not disclose publicly that he was seeking re-election.

“The consultation, I think is concluded; I’m going to make it known when the convention committee announces their programmes,” he noted.

Nigeria Today sources revealed that a former governor of Lagos state and a national leader of APC, Bola Tinubu has bluntly informed Oyegun not to seek re-election but to join the league of the party leaders and help advise and grow the party from the sidelines. This according to our source will be a good omen for the party considering Oyegun wealth of experience. According to the source, APC needs a new face, a new blood and a new leadership, a leadership that Nigerians can trust.

But Oyegun has maintained that he may seek re-election but his decision depends on the convention programmes and the event that will happen before the convention.

“Then when I am going to buy a form, if I will re-contest I will let you know.

“I will grant a comprehensive interview to you when the time comes,

“One of those who wants my job is from Edo and he was the immediate past governor and he was very instrumental in installing the present governor.

“So, I think it is a case of rub my back, I rub your back’ that is playing out.” he added.

