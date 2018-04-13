Oshodi transport terminals ready by October, says Project Manager — Nigeria Today

Oshodi transport terminals ready by October, says Project Manager

The three terminals under construction at the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange will be ready by October this year, the project Manager, Mr Abiodun Otunola, has said.

Otunola, a civil engineer with PLANET PROJECTS Construction Company, the firm handling the job, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that speedy work was ongoing at the site to ensure the projects were delivered at as scheduled.

According to him, 70 per cent of the work has been done as the projects consist of three terminals, for interstate, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the third meant to serve the Lagos State entirely.

“The Oshodi transport interchange will be ready by October; we are working hard to ensure prompt delivery of the project.

“Everybody working here is a Nigerian and you can see the quality of the structures and work we are doing.

“There is no design like this anywhere in the world, it is unique and a peculiar structure due to the shape and geography of this place, Oshodi.

“We tailored the design to fit the geography of the environment, so we have three terminals that take care of interstate, the BRT and the one serving Lagos state itself,’’ he said.

The engineer said that the terminals were built in such a way that passengers could link one terminal from the other.

“With this, we are solving transport, environmental and security problems in Lagos State; Oshodi that I used to know is getting shape gradually, in a few months, you will see a new Oshodi,’’ he added.

Otunola noted that Lagos residents deserved befitting and comfortable transportation facilities, especially at Oshodi, the hub and centre where people move to other states even to some West African countries.

“Before now, we discovered that there are about 17 different parks with no standard facilities like toilets, ticketing and adequate security personnel in place.

“There is no part of Nigeria that is not served from a particular spot at Oshodi, when some people say it is a mere bus stop, I laugh, they are not being realistic and not saying the truth.

“In western world, they call it terminals, either buses or train terminals with many facilities in place and I know Lagos is getting there very soon.

“So, it is going to be Lagos gift to Nigeria and the West Coast when it is fully done in terms of facilities, like Wifi, waiting area, ticketing booth, ATM points, loading bay, offices and conveniences.

“The size, population, complexity and number of destinations at the terminals are going to be more than 50 of present days motor park at Oshodi,’’ he noted.

According to him, the project will support economic development of the state and ensure that the growing population of the state have efficient public transport system.

He said that it would also ensure the safety and security of the residents as well as guarantee enhanced quality of life.

NAN reports that Mr Ladi Lawanson, the Commissioner for Transportation, had said that over 800 buses would be deployed to start operations at the recently inaugurated Ikeja Bus Terminal.

Lawanson spoke during a visit to both Ikeja and Oshodi Transport Interchange construction site recently.

According to him, the newly procured buses will enable efficient and effective transportation to classes of Lagos residents.

“The state government is coming with multi-modal and integrated transportation system which will take care of about four million people on a daily basis across the state.

“The idea is to cater for Lagos residents, especially the lower and middle classes, who cannot afford to fund their own cars every day.

“We should be expecting some buses like over 800 that Lagos State Government has procured to kick-start operation for the benefit of the residents,’’ he said.

He noted that Ikeja, the capital of Lagos State, had about 900,000 inhabitants.

“It is also a major transport hub on the Lagos mainland as it is amajor node of important corridors in Lagos such as Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agege Motor Road, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Oba Akran and Awolowo Way.

