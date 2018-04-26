Oshonaike U-21 tourney kicks off at LCC today - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Oshonaike U-21 tourney kicks off at LCC today – The Nation Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Oshonaike U-21 tourney kicks off at LCC today
The Nation Newspaper
The Lagos Country Club will today host players across the country for the Olufunke Oshonaike U-21 table tennis championship, which is expected to end on Saturday, April 28, to mark the former African champion's 44th birthday. According to the chairman …
All set for Oshonaike U-21 tourney
All Set for Funke Oshonaike U-21 T'tennis Tourney at LCC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!