Osinbajo, Akabueze, Fowler others pray for Sharibu’s release — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo, Akabueze, Fowler others pray for Sharibu’s release

Prominient Christian leaders have led thousands of faithful in praying for the safety and freedom of Leah Sharibu, the last of the 110 students abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Technical Science College (GGTSC), Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19 this year.

The abductors though recently released 104 of them, but she was, however, held back for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Leading the session at the 2018 Easter Cross Concert organised by the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) in Lagos, Rev. Yomi Kasali said the girl demonstrated an uncommon faith even in the face of death, adding: “She deserves our support in prayers.”

He wondered what the little Sharibu could be going through at the moment in the hands of her abductors. The clerics therefore urged God to intervene and protect her.

To the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Fowler, it was a mixture of good and sad story to hear that such a girl, of her age, could exhibit an unusual faith amid adversity.

He regretted that the teenager was still being held in captivity.

