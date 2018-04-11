 Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams praise Yoruba leader, Adebanjo at 90 [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams praise Yoruba leader, Adebanjo at 90 [PHOTOS]

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a true nationalist and an icon committed to national unity. Osinbajo spoke yesterday at St. Philips Anglican Parish Church, Isanya Ogbo- Ijebu, Ogun state, during the thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the 90th birthday celebration of the Afenifere chieftain. “All his life, Pa Adebanjo, […]

Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams praise Yoruba leader, Adebanjo at 90 [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.