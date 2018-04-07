Osinbajo backs restructuring, says states should control their resources — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo backs restructuring, says states should control their resources
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, said he agreed with some Nigerians clamouring for the restructuring of the country. Osinbajo who spoke with journalists shortly after he attended the Great Nigeria Pastors conference held at University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, also disclosed that states deserved greater freedom to […]
