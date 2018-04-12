Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Thursday lauded the efforts of Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano in creating a viable state through creation of enabling environment for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The acting president was at Onitsha for the MSME clinic, sponsored by the federal government in collaboration with the state government, where […]

Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

