 Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo Thursday lauded the efforts of Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano in creating a viable state through creation of enabling environment for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The acting president was at Onitsha for the MSME clinic, sponsored by the federal government in collaboration with the state government, where […]

Osinbajo in Anambra, extols Obiano’s efforts in building business friendly state

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.