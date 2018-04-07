Osinbajo insists private sector remains key in making economic decision — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo insists private sector remains key in making economic decision

By Victoria Ojame

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government considers the private sector before taking vital decision on the economy of the country. The Vice President said this on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI), an initiative of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

‘’We are also committed to ensuring adequate consultation is made, especially with the private sector before we make further commitment to some of the international treaties that are important to us.

He said Nigeria was also committed to strengthening economic ties at the official level on issues like technical cooperation, air services, double taxation, investment promotion and protection, citizens rights and others.

‘’He noted that trade and investment ties between countries were driven in the main by their private sector actor. ‘’In the case of Nigeria, the private sector is particularly important because it accounts for well over 90% of our GDP.

‘’We are aware that building a competitive and vibrant national economy of our dream relies on enabling the innovation and dynamism of our private sector operators to flourish.

