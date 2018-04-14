Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has travelled out of the country. Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity made the announcement in a statement Saturday morning. He said Osinbajo is representing Nigeria at an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding in Lome, the capital […]

Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

