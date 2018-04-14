Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo jets out of Nigeria
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has travelled out of the country. Laolu Akande, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity made the announcement in a statement Saturday morning. He said Osinbajo is representing Nigeria at an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding in Lome, the capital […]
