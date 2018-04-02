Osinbajo: Nigeria on path of resurrection — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo: Nigeria on path of resurrection

Nigeria is on the path of resurrection and progress, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after the Easter Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, he said the resurrection of Jesus Christ implied that the country was moving out of its challenges to a greater hope and peace.

He said: ”The resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a strong and powerful message to the nation.

“The message is that our nation is on the path of resurrection, is on the path of progress, is on the path of elevation.

“We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace and prosperity and abundance for all of us,” Prof. Osinbajo said.

Aso Villa Chapel Chaplain Pastor Seyi Malomo, who delivered a sermon on: “The temporary hour of darkness”, said Nigeria would rise again.

He said the resurrection of Christ signified that darkness could only reign but for a while.

“No natter the evil, the problem we are facing, just as Jesus only laid in the grave for three days, all these will be over.

“As long as Jesus rose from the dead, we are going to rise again, even all of you listening to me,” he said.

The cleric urged all Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind.

He said: “In terms of sacrifice, we have to emulate the life of Jesus Christ.

“He sacrificed for mankind. And we are liberated and celebrating because he paid the sacrifice.

“We are all call to do our role in giving that sacrifice that will bring the liberation, the greatness of our nation.”

Various songs were rendered to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

Also yesterday, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara asked Nigerians to show unity, love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the country.

He said in his Easter message: “As we celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary for the redemption of our souls, I urge you all to draw lessons from the selfless service of Christ.

“It is important that such love that Jesus Christ had for mankind to lay down his life for us is what we must show to one another, irrespective of tribe, status or religion.”

“It is by so doing that Nigeria can grow in peace and attain only meaningful progress.”

