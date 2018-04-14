Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is representing Nigeria today at an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding in Lome, the capital city of Togo. According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande ,the meeting is to take stock on developments in Guinea-Bissau. ECOWAS leaders will receive […]

The post Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

