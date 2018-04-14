 Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is representing Nigeria today at an emergency meeting of leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, holding in Lome, the capital city of Togo. According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande ,the meeting is to take stock on developments in Guinea-Bissau. ECOWAS leaders will receive […]

The post Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At ECOWAS Meeting In Togo Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.