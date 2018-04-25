Osinbajo reveals what Buhari government wants from Nigerians — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo reveals what Buhari government wants from Nigerians
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday appealed to Nigerian to pray for him and his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari. He said the prayers were needed to enable those in government overcome numerous challenges facing the nation. Osinbajo, who made the remark at the inauguration of the Deeper Life Bible Church new Headquarters Auditorium, […]
