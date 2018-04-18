Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill — Nigeria Today

Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO — THE Osun State House of Assembly, Wednesday, passed the 2018 Appropriation bill of N179.2 billion.

The passage of the budget followed a motion moved by the leader of the house, Mr. Timothy Owoeye and seconded by the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Kamil Oyedele at the plenary in Osogbo.

The budget, as approved, has N92.6 billion as capital expenditure, which represents 51.1 percent and N86.6 billion as recurrent expenditure, which represents 48.9 percent.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola had on December 28, 2017, presented a budget of N173.9 billion to the assembly.

Explaining the reason for the delay in the passage of the budget, Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salaam said the lawmakers were being careful to present a budget that would be acceptable to the state.

Salaam urged the state governor to release the approved budget to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government immediately funds are available.

He said this would allow the MDAs to function effectively.

Speaking with newsmen after the passage, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said: “It is a budget of hope with capital expenditure higher than the recurrent expenditure.

“With the sectoral allocation, I believe it is a budget for the common man, which is promising and achievable if all hands will be on deck.”

The post Osun Assembly passes N179.2bn Appropriation Bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

