Osun govt declares Monday public holiday, tasks voters to get their PVCs — Nigeria Today

Osun govt declares Monday public holiday, tasks voters to get their PVCs

Eligible voters in Osun State have been urged to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), even as the state government declared Monday, April 16, a work free day to enable them do so. This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and […]

Osun govt declares Monday public holiday, tasks voters to get their PVCs

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

