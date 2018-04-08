 Osun is 'most peaceful state' in Nigeria - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Osun is ‘most peaceful state’ in Nigeria – TheCable

TheCable

Osun is 'most peaceful state' in Nigeria
Osun has been rated the most peaceful state in Nigeria, followed by Kogi, Ekiti Kwara and Imo states. The ranking was done courtesy of the research findings of the Foundation for Peace Professionals (FPP). Yobe, Kebbi, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto were
