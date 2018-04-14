 Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun speaks on abduction of his twins, begs kidnappers — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has appealed to the kidnappers of his five-year-old twins to release them. He made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. DAILY POST recalls that two suspected kidnappers on Friday abducted the five-year-old twins with their […]

