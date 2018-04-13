 Otun Olubadan twins abducted — Nigeria Today
Otun Olubadan twins abducted

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

Otun

•Abductors demand N100m ransom

There was pandemonium yesterday in Akobo, Ibadan home of Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, as two suspected kidnappers stormed the house and abducted his five-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

Details of how the incident occurred were  sketchy last night.

Efforts to get the monarch’s comment were fruitless, as he was said not to be available.

The mother of the children was said to be recovering from the shock at an unnamed hospital in Ibadan.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu confirmed the incident.

He said: “We have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. We will rescue the children.

“We received a report that two of the traditional ruler’s children were kidnapped in Akobo. The command is doing everything to rescue the children unhurt.

“We are aware of the incident. We hope to rescue the children as soon as possible.” Police Commissioner Abiodun Odude has ordered the Anti Kidnapping Squad to rescue the children.”

An unconfirmed report said the suspected kidnappers demanded N100 million ransom.

 

 

 

The post Otun Olubadan twins abducted appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

