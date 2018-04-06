Our children'll no longer see criminals as role models —Bayelsa Commissioner - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Our children’ll no longer see criminals as role models —Bayelsa Commissioner – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Our children'll no longer see criminals as role models —Bayelsa Commissioner
Vanguard
YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, has said with the introduction of boarding schools, children will no longer see criminals as their role models but will emulate good people in the society. Boarding school system …
Bayelsa Assembly passes N318bn 2018 appropriation bill
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!